Teenage girl hospitalised after attack at Hampshire school

Have your say

A SCHOOL student was rushed to hospital after being attacked by another pupil at a school in Hampshire earlier today.

Police were called to Testwood School in Totton just after 11am after an incident.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident, where another student was assaulted

The female student had received a puncture wound to her abdomen, and was subsequently taken to University Hospital Southampton, where she is receiving further treatment.

It is not believed that her injuries were serious or life-threatening.