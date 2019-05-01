Teenage girl raped in a field in Sussex 

A TEENAGE girl was raped in a field by a man who ‘smelled of cannabis’.

The attack happened in Tangmere in Chichester between 7pm and 8.30pm on Friday.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them

The victim describes her attacker as being a man of mixed race, around 6 feet, of medium build, with broad shoulders.

He was wearing a white hoody with the hood up and a black snood covering his face.

She says that he also spoke with a local accent in a deep voice and smelled of cannabis.

The incident was reported to police on Sunday and forensics investigators attended the scene the following morning.

Police are engaging with the local community, and house-to-house enquiries are being carried out in the area. Meanwhile, the victim is receiving the support she needs.

Police are urging anyone with any information to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1006 of 28/04.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

