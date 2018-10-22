Teenage girl threatened at knife point in Portsmouth by ‘chubby’ robber with ‘rainbow-patterned’ blade

A ‘CHUBBY’ robber, wielding a ‘rainbow-patterned knife’, demanded a cigarette from a terrified teenage girl near a city park.

The 16-year-old girl had pulled out a cigarette from her pocket while walking past the basketball courts, near the Landport Adventure Playground, in Arundel Street, when police said she was threatened at knife point by the man.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The man was handed the cigarette before he walked off in the direction of Asda.

‘He was described as being white, chubby, aged in his mid to late twenties, around 5ft 7ins tall, with black hair which was short on top and shaved at the sides. He was described as wearing black Nike tracksuit top and bottoms.

‘The knife was described as having a rainbow pattern on the blade.’

The incident took place at about 2.20pm on Sunday, October 14, but police have now issued an appeal for witnesses to trace the robber.

Police are looking for anyone who witnessed the crime, or saw a man matching the description acting suspiciously in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44180386967, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.