POLICE are appealing for information after a 15-year-old girl was reported missing.

Sophie Read, 15 from Worthing, was last seen in Victoria Park in the town on Saturday at around 7.30pm.

The teenager, who police say might appear to have facial injuries, is 5ft 2in and slim, with long dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black puffa jacket with a fur collar, dark jeans and grey trainers – and may have a grey handbag.

Anyone who has seen Sophie or knows where she is should contact police on 101, quoting serial 990 of 15/12.