Teenage girls left scared after being confronted and touched by gang

Have your say

POLICE were called to reports of two girls allegedly being grabbed – or being victims of an attempted abduction – by a group of teenage boys.

The incident, on Bognor Regis seafront, happened after the group approached the teenage girls before touching them on the arms and legs.

It left the girls scared, resulting in police being called to the scene on Thursday.

A police spokesman said: ‘Officers conducted an area search and located the group of four boys, all aged between 15 and 16.

‘Words of advice were given to the group about appropriate behaviour when talking to young women in the future. No offences were identified.’

Police asked for social media posts about the incident to be removed.

‘We are aware this incident has been spoken about widely on social media,’ the spokesman said.

‘Both parties involved have been spoken to and we suggested these posts on social media were removed with immediate effect.’