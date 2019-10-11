Teenager arrested after climbing over fence to get into Gosport secondary school

Have your say

A TEENAGER has been arrested after breaking into a Gosport school.

Bridgemary School in Wych Lane was put into lockdown earlier today after the individual broke into the school grounds.

Police are investigating the incident.

Fiona Calderbank, executive headteacher at the school, said: ‘I can confirm that during Friday lunchtime an intruder climbed over a fence onto the school premises.

‘The school followed the correct procedures, including lockdown, to ensure the safety of students and staff.

‘The police were involved and the individual has been apprehended.’

Posting on Twitter, Gosport Police has confirmed that 'all students and staff are safe' and that there was no weapon involved in the incident.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘I can confirm we were called to an incident at the school and arrested a 17-year-old boy at the scene.

‘He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, common assault, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He remains in custody at this time.

'Enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190364192.

