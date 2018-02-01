Teenager arrested after thefts from vehicles

Have your say

A TEENAGE boy has been arrested on suspicion of eight thefts from a motor vehicle and four attempted thefts from a motor vehicle.

The 16 year-old from Southampton has been released from custody but remains under investigation for the series of thefts from motor vehicles in Portsmouth, Gosport and Waterlooville.

Officers were called to one such incident around 8.25pm on Tuesday January 30 with a report of a theft from a motor vehicle in the Leominster Road area of Paulsgrove, Portsmouth.

Other roads targeted since January 22 include Deerhurst Crescent, Chedworth Crescent and Hillsley Road in Portsmouth; Staplers Reach, Cameron Close, Nobes Avenue, Bridgemary Road, James Road and the The Parkway in Gosport and Zeus Lane in Waterlooville.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44180040063