Teenager arrested on suspicion of Hambledon murder is detained under Mental Health Act

A TEENAGER arrested on suspicion of the murder in Hambledon has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Police confirmed the youth remains under investigation for the killing of Joanna Thompson, aged in her 50s, who was found dead at her home in Vicarage Lane, at 12.39pm on Monday.

The authority confirmed the arrested individual has now been released from custody but remains detained under the Mental Health Act.

Hampshire police were not able to confirm the age or gender of the person as they carry out a murder investigation in the village.

A police spokesperson said: ‘The teenager arrested on suspicion of murder has been released from custody but remains under investigation. They have been detained under Section 2 of the Mental Health Act.’

The criteria for Section 2 of the Mental Health Act is that it can be applied to a person is who is potentially suffering from a mental disorder of a nature or degree which warrants their detention in hospital and that it is in the interests of the person’s own health, their safety or for the protection of the people.

The suspected murder has rocked the village, with locals paying tribute to the victim, who had two sons.

Among the many people to speak of their sadness was Caroline Vine, who knew the victim for years, who said: ‘I feel sick and so sad. She was such a lovely lady.

‘No one had a bad word to say about her.’