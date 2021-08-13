Teenager caught drink-driving in Portsmouth after reversing into unmarked police car

The 17-year-old, from the Portsmouth area, had only just passed his test a few weeks before the crash this year.

Portsmouth Youth Court heard the boy was ‘deeply remorseful’ after officers in the unmarked car called in another marked vehicle to stop him in Alfred Road, Landport at 12.55am.

Prosecutor Lucy Paddick said a test revealed he had 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Simon Collingham, for the boy, said his client had been drinking at lunchtime around eight hours before he drove but thought he would be fine.

In a letter to magistrates the boy said he was ‘upset and ashamed… especially for putting members of public in danger’. No one was injured and the unmarked vehicle was not damaged.

Magistrates fined him £150 with £85 costs and £22 surcharge. He was banned from d riving for a year.

