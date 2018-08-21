Teenager caught drug driving handed year’​​​​​​​s ban 

DRIVER Jordan Jones was caught drug driving and in possession of MDMA.

Jones, 19, of Whitworth Road, Portsmouth, was caught with cannabis, a class B drug, and MDMA, a class A drug, in Portsmouth on February 5.

Portsmouth magistrates fined him £160 with a £20 surcharge after he admitted possession.

Jones admitted drug-driving in Queen Street, Portsea, on February 5.

A test revealed he had 103 microgrammes of Benzoylecgonine – a cocaine byproduct – per litre of blood. The limit is 50.

He was fined £120 for the driving and was banned for a year.