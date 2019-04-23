Teenager charged after knifepoint shoplifting incident in Gosport

Have your say

A TEENAGER has been charged after a shoplifting incident in Gosport last week.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged by police after an incident at the Premier store on Wych Lane on Thursday, April 18.

A 34 year-old man was threatened with a knife during the incident.

The teenager has been charged with theft from a shop, possessing a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place, and using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of, or provoke unlawful violence.

He has been released on bail and will appear at Portsmouth Youth Court on Monday, May 13.