Teenager is assaulted by men on bicycles

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to come forward following reports of a racially aggravated assault in Gosport last week.

At around 9.30pm on Thursday, December 7, a 16-year-old boy was cycling off Ann’s Hill Road when he came across two men and a woman on bicycles.

One of the men shouted a racist remark at the boy.

The boy challenged this remark before the two men assaulted him.

The first man has been described as white, around 19 years old, 5ft 6in with a brown sweeping fringe and a brown moustache.

He was wearing a dark blue EA7 tracksuit and was riding a silver Carrera bicycle.

The second man, white, around the same age, had scruffy blond hair and was wearing a grey tracksuit.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or saw three people matching this description in the area at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44170476179.