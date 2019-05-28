Teenager knocked out during assault outside Chinese takeaway in Hampshire 

A TEENAGER was knocked unconscious after being assault outside a Chinese takeaway.

The incident happened in Basingstoke over the weekend and the victim was rushed to hospital.

Do you recognise this man? Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Police were called shortly before 6.30pm on Saturday to reports that an 18-year-old had been assaulted by another man outside Oriental Wok in New Street.

The victim was knocked out and taken to Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening.

READ MORE: Portsmouth netball players forced to dive for cover from glass bottles and mopeds

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in these CCTV images as they believe he may have information that could assist their investigation.

He is wearing dark clothing, jeans, and has a distinctive tattoo on the back of his neck. This man can also be seen carrying a child’s scooter in the images.

Do you know this man, or is this you?

READ MORE: Anger as newly-renovated Gosport play park is left scorched by yobs after suspected arson

Police would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault and the moments leading up to it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190180097, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.