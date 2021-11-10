The 18-year-old was punched outside The Emporium in Upper Street, Fleet at around 2am on Saturday, July 24.

He fell to the ground and was knocked unconscious.

The victim was then kicked while on the ground.

Do you recognise this man? Picture: Hampshire Police

He was taken to Frimley Park Hospital and treated for several injuries, including a broken leg and a large cut to the back of his head.

Hampshire Police have now released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the serious assault.

He is described as being white, aged between 18 and 25, and dressed in a black T-shirt and black shorts.

Police are encouraging anyone who recognises the man, or was in the area at the time of the assault, to call 101 and quote the crime reference number 44210293207.

