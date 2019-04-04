Teenager left with cuts and bruises after being assaulted in Fareham 

A teenager was left with cuts and bruises after being assaulted.

The 19-year-old was attacked in Osborn Road South in Fareham on Tuesday, November 13.

Police would like to speak to this man as part of their investigation. Picture: Fareham Police/ Twitter

Police have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their investigation.

Fareham police tweeted: ‘We now have an e-fit image of a man we’d like to speak to after an a 19 y/o man was #Assaulted Osborn Rd Sth #Fareham Tues Nov 13 at 2:45pm leaving him with cuts+bruises. Know the man in the picture? Call 101 re: 44180426520.’

