MAGISTRATES have ordered a teenager to pay nearly £900 for damaging vehicles.

Matthew Weston, 19, of Chapel Road, Charlwood, damaged the vehicles in Portsmouth on February 10.

He admitted damaging a white VW Transporter, a black Skoda Octavia and red Peugeot 207.

Portsmouth magistrates fined Weston £260 for each offence.

He must also pay £518.34 compensation.

And he must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.