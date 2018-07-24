Teenager released after boy, 17, stabbed

A TEENAGER arrested after a 17-year-boy was stabbed in the face and neck has been released from custody.

The victim, from Sarisbury Green, suffered the injuries at 10.10pm on Sunday at Locks Heath Shopping Village.

He was treated at Queen Alexandra Hospital but has been discharged.

Hampshire police arrested an 18-year-old man from Fareham on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has since been released from custody but remains under investigation, police have confirmed.

A police spokesman said: ‘Officers do not believe that this incident is linked to any other reports or assaults currently under investigation.​​​​​​​’