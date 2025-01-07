Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager is behind bars after a house burglary in Portsmouth.

Baylea Pharrelle Shanahan, 19, will serve two years and five months in a young offenders institution in connection with the burglary where he entered a property on Ludlow Road in the early hours of August 11 2024 and took a set of keys and a lighter.

The teen, of Crown Street, Portsmouth, later admitted the burglary offence and was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, January 3.

Afterwards, Hampshire Police issued advice to the public about the best ways to prevent a burglary.

It includes:

Shut all windows and lock them when you are not using the room, at night and when you leave your property

Lock all front and rear doors at night and when you are out. If you have a UPVC door with a multi-point lock ensure you lift the handle and lock it with the key. Remove the key after the door or window is locked.

Put all car keys and other keys out of sight and not in reach of windows and letterboxes; it doesn't take much for the keys to be hooked through the letterbox. Place your keyless car keys in a Faraday pouch, which can block signals meaning would-be-opportunists can’t copy your car key and gain entry to your vehicle.

Leave a light on so your home looks occupied if you are going out for the evening. If you head out while it is still daylight and won't be back till after dark then timer switches (available from most DIY stores) can be useful for turning your lights, radios and other appliances on at a set time before you get back.

Ensure side gates are locked to prevent access to the rear of the property.

Have an intruder alarm system installed. Ensure a visible alarm box is attached to the outside of your home. Also consider fitting security lighting.

Use door chains and spy holes to give you extra security if someone knocks on your door. Never be afraid to turn people away. If you have concerns about anyone who has come to your door call the police.

Record the details of your property such as serial numbers for electronic goods on the Immobilise website (https://www.immobilise.com/)