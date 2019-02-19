A TEENAGER is in hospital after being shot in the legs and the ankles down a Hampshrie street.

Hampshire police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy suffered gunshot wounds in Bluebell Road in Southampton at 10.15pm yesterday.

Bluebell Road, in Southampton, where a 17-year-old boy was shot in the legs and the ankles on February 18. Picture: Google Street View

Officers are at the scene today and have cordoned off part of the road while detectives carry out enquiries.

Police have said the victim's wounds are not life-threatening.

Detective Inspector Adam Edwards said: ‘While we are still in the early stages of this investigation, we would like to reassure the local community that we believe this was an isolated incident with no wider risk to the community.

‘At this point, it’s really important for us to ascertain the exact circumstances of what happened and we will be in the local area today asking for residents to assist with us with those enquiries.

‘We also have a number of officers carrying out extra patrols to provide reassurance in the local community. If you have any concerns, or if you have any information, please speak to one of the officers, or your local neighbourhood policing team.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who was in Bluebell Road last night at around this time who heard or saw anything suspicious.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190059982.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.