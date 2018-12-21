A teenager who murdered his newborn son in a drink-fuelled rage has been jailed for life.

Doulton Phillips, 17, bit Reggie on the nose and violently shook him as neighbours in Southampton, recalled hearing ‘blood-curdling screams’.

Doulton Philips has been jailed for life for murdering his son Reggie. Pictures: Hampshire Constabulary/PA

The six-week-old boy sustained fractures to his skull and ribs, as well as a broken leg.

Phillips, who was 16 at the time of the attack, was jailed for life with a minimum of 15 years at Winchester Crown Court on Friday after being convicted of murder.

The baby's mother, 19-year-old Alannah Skinner, was sentenced to 30 months' detention after being found guilty of child cruelty for failing to protect the boy or seek help for him.

Phillips attacked the boy at Skinner's one-room flat in Defender Road during the early hours of February 11.

Alannah Skinner, Reggie's mother, was also found guilty of his murder. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary/PA

Jurors were told the pair had spent the evening at a neighbour's party drinking vodka and beer.

Phillips, of nearby Lydgate Road, told the court he had also been taking MDMA, also known as ecstasy.

Adam Feest QC, prosecuting, had said the story of the baby's ‘violent end’ was told by his series of injuries.

‘Residents across the road recall hearing what they described as a blood-curdling or painful scream coming from the flat at about 3am,’ he added.

Phillips told police Reggie slipped from the sofa while having his nappy changed, or that he fell from his arms while the couple argued.

The explanation was nonsense, though, Mr Feest explained, and did not account for the ‘severity or multiplicity’ of the injuries.

‘They are more in keeping with a violent shaking or swinging, or indeed both,’ the prosecutor said.

Jurors were also told he was abusive to his girlfriend, both verbally and physically, while she was pregnant.

They found Skinner was negligent by delaying calling an ambulance out of fear Reggie would be removed by social services and had cleared up blood.

Their identities had been protected during the trial but the judge ordered they could be named after they were convicted.