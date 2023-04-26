News you can trust since 1877
Teenager with links to Portsmouth reported missing after last being seen nearly three weeks ago in Worthing

A teenager who has not been seen for nearly three weeks has been reported missing.

By Freddie Webb
Published 26th Apr 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read

Baylea, 17, disappeared on April 8 and has not been seen since. The teenager has links to the Portsmouth area and was last seen in Worthing, West Sussex.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has released a picture of him and a description in a bid to find him. Baylea is described as being mixed race, 5ft 10ins tall, and of a medium build.

Baylea, 17, of Worthing, West Sussex, has been reported missing. He has links to Portsmouth and was last seen on April 8. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
He has brown eyes, a faint moustache and black hair which has been shaved at the sides. The force is appealing to anyone who has seen him, or who has any further information, to come forward.

Police said: ‘Have you seen missing Baylea? The 17-year-old went missing from Worthing, West Sussex, on 8 April and has links to the Portsmouth area.

‘Anyone with any information about Baylea’s whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting reference 44230138786.’

Police are urging anyone who has seen Baylea to call 999. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.