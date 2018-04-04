Teenagers arrested after boy attacked

Have your say

TWO teenagers have been arrested after a 10-year-old was assaulted in a park.

Police investigating the incident have arrested a 13 and 14-year-old, both from Portsmouth, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The victim Landen Holt was playing in Stamshaw Park, near his Gruneisen Road home, in Portsmouth, on Easter Sunday.

He sustained a puncture wound to his thigh and was taken to hospital.

Doctors told his family the injury, which was around two to three inches deep, looked to be caused by a screwdriver.

Landen is now recovering at home following the attack at around 7.30pm.

His mum Kerry Holt said: ‘It’s lucky the injury was on his leg and not anywhere where it could have caused real damage. It could have been really dangerous.

‘He loves playing outside, although I will be on edge after what’s happened.’

A police spokeswoman said anyone with information should call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44180120592.