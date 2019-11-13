Have your say

A PAIR of teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of riding mopeds while under the influence of a class B drug.

Hampshire police has confirmed that the two teenagers, both 16 years old, were arrested on the evening of Sunday, November 10.

Commenting on the incident, the Hants Roads Policing unit says the pair tested positive for cannabis.

Posting on Twitter, they said: ‘Three mopeds stopped in Havant seen driving erratically.

‘One reported as stolen (but had been recovered) – but two of the three provided positive cannabis.’

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary added: ‘At around 9.15pm on Sunday, November 10, officers arrested two 16 year old boys from Hayling Island under the suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.

‘The investigation is ongoing.’

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 101.

