The News reported earlier this week four teenagers, aged between 13 and 18, were detained by police following a dangerous pursuit after a car was stolen from East Shore Way in Portsmouth around 8pm on Tuesday.

Officers picked up the chase after locating the car, a grey Nissan Qashqai, near Portsbridge Roundabout on the A27.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The pursuit was brought to a close when the four occupants were arrested in Bartons Road, Havant, at about 10pm.

Now police have confirmed that Landon Searles, 18, of Hercules Street in Portsmouth, was due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday after being charged with failing to provide a specimen and aggravated vehicle taking.

A 15-year-old male from Newport, Wales, was also charged with failing to provide a specimen and aggravated vehicle taking and was due in court.

A 16-year-old male from Portsmouth has been bailed until October 25 for theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, dangerous driving, drug driving, failing to stop, possession of Class B drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 13-year-old male from Portsmouth has been bailed to the same date for theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, dangerous driving, drug driving and failing to stop.

Emergency crews attended the scene but no one was reported injured.

The car was left damaged following the pursuit.

No other vehicles were damaged during the two-hour incident.

