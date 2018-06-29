Teenagers released from custody after throwing bricks and glass at Hampshire paramedics attending hoax 999 call

Have your say

TWO teenage girls arrested for throwing bricks and glass at ambulance crews have been released from custody.

The pair, aged 13 and 14 from Eastleigh, remain under investigation.

They were arrested yesterday on suspicion of assault, cause of wasteful employment of police and use of threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress.

It comes after paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service attended a call in Stranding Street, Eastleigh, at 5.30pm on Wednesday where they had been falsely informed someone inside was in cardiac arrest.

The hoax call said a 13-year-old girl was in cardiac arrest.

But as they arrived at the property, a series of items were thrown at them leaving the crews ‘extremely shaken’.