TWO teenagers who stole a caravan have been fined £180.

Jay Lucas, 19, and Toby Newport, 18, stole the £950 caravan from Hayling Island on August 16 last year.

Both were fined £180 each and told to pay £185 compensation.

Portsmouth magistrates ordered them to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £310 costs.

Lucas, of Old Farm Road, Guildford, and Newport, of Lincoln Road, Reading, were found guilty of theft.