Teens arrested after man stabbed in chest in Bishop’s Waltham

A MAN has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the chest following a late night assault.

The victim, who is in his 50s, was injured during an incident in Battery Hill, Bishop’s Waltham, at around 10.30pm yesterday.

Two teenagers have been arrest on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remain in custody.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at around 10.30pm last night (31 May) to reports of a serious assault on Battery Hill, Bishops Waltham.

‘A man in his 50s had suffered a stab wound to his chest.

‘He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

‘A 17-year-old boy from Chandler’s Ford, and an 18-year-old man from Bishops Waltham were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

‘They remain in custody at this time.

‘Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190187312.’