Terrified family held up at gunpoint in Gosport burglary as gunman is scared off by waking two-year-old

A GUNMAN wearing a gorilla mask terrorised a family-of-four after kicking down their flat door and demanding cash in a case of mistaken identity.

Horror filled engaged couple Josie Small and Nick Tribe, 23 and 24, when they heard three ‘loud bangs’ at the front door of their home in Heritage Way, Gosport, at around 5.45am.

Damage to a door after a masked gunman terrified a family of four in a second floor flat in Heritage Way, Gosport, at around 5.45am on November 18 demanding cash from the family. Picture: Stephen Small

Rushing to check what was going on Nick caught the moment as a shaved-headed 6ft brute went into the front room, his children’s bedroom and back into the hallway.

As the gunman spotted Nick he quickly turned away and put on a ‘snarling gorilla mask’ and turned on the phone salesman and his fiancee.

‘He’s pulled a mask down over his face, come back round the corner and pulled a gun in our faces demanding us to provide him with money saying “where’s the money?” said Nick.

‘I’ve just looked at him thinking “I’ve got no idea what you’re going on about”. This went on for a minute of him waving the gun at me and my partner.’

It was only when the couple’s two-year-old daughter, who had climbed into their bed earlier in the night, sat up that the gunman was left dumbstruck realising his error.

Nick said: ‘He’s seen my little one and said “you’re not Pat (or Pack)” and he’s gone “I’m looking for Pat”.

‘He’s gone to shake my hand and l looked at him and thought “what?” and he turned around and basically sprinted from our flat.’

Nick, who said his seven-year-old daughter slept through the incident, added: ‘It was harrowing.’

His younger child has been left asking questions about the ‘scary man’ and worries he will return. People have previously turned up at the flat asking for Pat, Nick said.

Police were called and have taken boot prints from the caved-in door and have been going door to door for information.

Josie’s dad, coach driver Stephen Small, 38, rushed from his bed nearby to their home to help and arrived before the police did.

He said: ‘They’re very shaken up and Josie doesn’t want to stay in the place - she doesn’t feel safe.

‘It’s horrendous, absolutely shocking to be honest.’

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘We were called just before 6am today (November 18) to a report of an aggravated burglary in Heritage Way, Gosport.

‘It was reported an unknown male had entered a property with what was reported to be a black handgun.

‘Nothing was taken. Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 44190413885.’