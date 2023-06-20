News you can trust since 1877
Tesco assault in Emsworth results in man being pushed into glass shop window

A fight between three men in a Tesco store has resulted in a man being pushed into a glass shop window causing injuries.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 20th Jun 2023, 16:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 16:42 BST

Police have launched an appeal to speak to a man in connection with an assault in the Tesco Express on North Street, Emsworth.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘ Police were called at 8.42pm on 3 June to the Tesco Express on North Street following a report of three males fighting in the store. An unknown man pushed a 45-year-old man from Emsworth into the glass shop window, resulting in minor injuries.‘The unknown man then left on a bike towards Havant Road.’

The man police wish to speak to is described as white, with a large build and he has ginger hair and a beard. Anyone who knows the man in this image or has any information about this incident should make a report online via the police website or call 101 quoting reference number 44230220106.

