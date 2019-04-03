TGI Fridays worker tells attempted murder trial about the moment his colleague staggered into work after being stabbed 

A MAN told a court of his horror after seeing his friend ‘struggling to breathe’ with blood pouring from stab wounds all over his body.

Nathan Birch was seen ‘staggering’ with bloodstained clothes back to his TGI Fridays workplace in Park Gate after allegedly being ambushed by love reject Ashley Luff in Southampton Road, Park Gate, on August 19 last year.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how the 32-year-old defendant had flown into a blind rage after being ditched by his girlfriend of five years Chantelle Price - with Luff’s ‘nose rubbed in it’ after a live stream was shown of the woman kissing Mr Birch.

Describing the aftermath of the alleged attack - about two weeks after the live broadcast of the couple’s first kiss - George Wiltshire, a TGI chef said: ‘Nathan came crashing through the back gate staggering. He was saying “I need help”.

‘He was covered in blood and was struggling to breathe. We thought he had fallen off his bike at first.

‘We took off his top and saw stab wounds to his collarbone, chest and two near his heart. There were 10 to 15 cuts in total that were an inch to an inch and a half deep.

‘He was losing a lot of blood so we applied pressure to the wounds. Nathan said “it hurts, I can’t breathe”. He told us Ash Luff had done it. I was very concerned about him. The ambulance then arrived and stabilised him.’

The court heard from Ms Price’s brother, Hayden Price, who was at the Slug and Lettuce in Fareham town centre earlier in the month when Luff turned up having seen his ex-lover kissing Mr Birch.

The live stream was filmed from Mr Price’s phone by his uncle. ‘None of us were expecting them to kiss,’ he said. ‘I didn’t know about the kiss until I saw it the next day on the video.’

After Luff came storming over to the pub, Mr Price said: ‘Ash was very abusive and was in Chantelle’s face screaming and being aggressive to her.’

The witness then told the court he heard Luff warn Mr Birch: ‘You better watch your back.’

Mr Birch then responded ‘do it’, according to Mr Price.

Luff, of Bedford Drive, Fareham, denies attempted murder and an alternative of wounding with intent.

