Mounted Rural Patrol volunteers John and Celia

Volunteers’ Week, from June 1-7, is an annual celebration that recognises the contributions made by millions of people who get involved and give back.PCC Jones said: ‘This week is all about celebrating the fantastic work of volunteers and here in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight we have a range of committed people who give up their free time to support the police.

‘They include our Special Constables, those on mounted patrol who bolster rural policing, as well as our Speedwatch co-ordinators who help officers clamp down on dangerous drivers.‘The contribution they all make to their communities and to policing across the two counties as a whole is invaluable, and we are so grateful for their dedication.‘Volunteers are at the heart of their neighbourhoods and with their knowledge and expertise they help officers bring about change. They should rightly be celebrated this week and indeed every week.’Many volunteers represent the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) and for young people they can be part of the strategic Youth Independent Advisory Group (YIAG) or the Youth Commission (YC).The YIAG is made up of young people who are independent from the police and meet six times a year to review and challenge policing practices. Young people who are part of the YC help shape decisions about policing and crime.YC member Bryony, 22, said: ‘My current role is being a mentor for the Domestic Abuse sub group which helps raise awareness and communicates with other young people about domestic abuse. I specifically joined the YC to help tackle violence against women and girls.’

The PCC holds an awards ceremony every year to thank staff and volunteers, and Special Sergeant Daniel Van Gelder was awarded this year’s Police Special of the Year award.

From left - Hampshire IoW police volunteers Yvonne, Bryony and Daniel Van Gelder

‘My day job is as a chartered surveyor, which I love, but policing offers an opportunity to support my community,’ he said. ‘I’ve helped people at their most vulnerable and sometimes just been there as a friendly face.

‘Recently, I stopped a male from jumping from a 14th storey rooftop, which took all of my physical and mental strength, but the feeling afterwards when I took him home safely can’t be matched.’Rural policing also benefits from volunteers on horseback.

Yvonne is a Mounted Rural Patrol volunteer (MRP) who lives on the edge of the New Forest with her horse Bubba.

‘I love getting out and about and meeting lots of lovely visitors to the New Forest, as it’s important to connect with people like this.’It’s a family affair for John and Celia, from Hedge End, along with their daughter Sarah, who lives in Denmead, as they are all MRPs.John said: ‘We are the eyes and ears on the ground and we look out for issues like fly-tipping, anti-social behaviour and any other criminal activity. Lots of people speak to us, ask advice and are genuinely appreciative of our efforts.’

Independent Custody Visitors (ICVs) also play a vital part in volunteering - they are members of the local community who visit police stations unannounced to check on the treatment of detainees and the conditions in which they are being held.Deepa, an ICV , said: ‘I have been volunteering in this role for nearly a year and a half, and I enjoy talking to people from all walks of life and hearing their stories.

‘It’s always rewarding to know that I have helped people to feel less alone, to understand their rights, and to get them the support they need.’The voluntary initiative, Community Speedwatch, involves large numbers of dedicated people who support the police by monitoring the speed of drivers.

Stuart, who co-ordinates the Sarisbury CSW, explained: ‘We are prepared to support ops on most days, including weekends, and we supply regular data to the police for investigation.

