The crimes reported and drugs seized at Mutiny Festival 2018

A full list of drugs seized at Mutiny Festival shows thousands of pounds worth of illicit substances were handed in to amnesty bins.

Police are still investigating after two young people died during the festival earlier this year.

Georgia Jones and Tommy Cowan who died after falling unwell at Mutiny Festival 2018

Dad-of-one Tommy Cowan, 20, and care assistant Georgia Jones, 18, died on the first day of the festival, which was being held at King George V Playing Fields on May 26.

They fell unwell minutes apart and were taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham but sadly died.

Their deaths sparked a major police investigation. An inquest opening heard they had both taken two ecstasy pills.

Now The News can reveal how many crimes were reported at the festival and how many drugs were seized.

Mutiny Festival on Sunday, May 27. Picture: Malcolm Wells

There were four drug offences reported, three assaults without injury, one concern for safety and three thefts.

It comes after the conviction of one of the five people arrested during the police investigation into drug supply at Mutiny Festival.

Connor Bowman, 22, of Wymering Lane, Cosham, admitted possession of cocaine and ketamine – class A and B drugs – at the nightclub Pryzm on the Monday after the festival and was not charged with supplying drugs at the festival.

READ MORE: Roofer arrested after claims he sold drugs at Mutiny Festival

A freedom of information request sent by The News to Hampshire police found 44 drug seizures were made at the festival with the drugs having a total value of £1,330. All were taken from amnesty bins provided by the organisers.

Superintendent Paul Bartolomeo said: ‘The police work alongside the event organisers to help prevent drugs being brought into the festival.

‘The search operation is the responsibility of the event organisers, and security staff carry out entry searches, not police officers.

‘As there is an ongoing investigation into the deaths of two people who attended Mutiny Festival, so we cannot comment any further on the specifics of that investigation.

‘It wouldn’t be accurate to compare amounts of drugs seized with other events or festivals as there are so many variables to consider, including the type of music, the demographic of attendees, the location and capacity, for example.’

Four people arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs are still under investigation.

They are a woman, 21, from Waterlooville, a 21-year-old man from Havant, and two 20-year-old men, one from Havant and one from Waterlooville.

In a recently-published video made in June, Hampshire police chief constable Olivia Pinkney said the deaths at Mutiny had been shared with police on a national level in a bid to reduce deaths.

The top officer said drug testing at festivals was ‘tried and tested’, and added that people could use them ‘knowing that they won’t be grabbed by a police officer afterwards’.