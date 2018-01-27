‘ The day was not perfect for me’ – Hampshire crime commissioner after losing budget vote

CRIME commissioner Michael Lane hit out after a tense meeting saying: ‘The day was not perfect for me.’

He was rocked by a panel who said residents did not see him, did not agree with his plan to increase his office budget and wanted to see more cash for the frontline.

Speaking to The News after suffering a setback, he said: ‘It does more to remove reassurance for some people, in most circumstances, than reassure them.

‘I need to go and make sure I’m reassuring people that whatever the consequences of what we’re asked to do, that they remain broadly safe.’

Criticism focused on the allocation of £440,000 to his office budget. But he said his office was the lowest cost in England and Wales.

He said the cash would be for essential staff, including for a deputy. After the meeting he said: ‘For the first time they have someone who is accountable, auditable, and transparent about it.’

But at the same meeting he ruled out replacing Flick Drummond, the former Portsmouth South MP who quit being his deputy after weeks.

In a statement he said: ‘I am not planning to recruit a deputy now, but recognising the scale of the job, what the Police and Crime Panel and the public say about visibility, I have put provision in the budget. With no budget for that role, I would have no choice in the future.’

At the panel Mr Lane said he worked 6.30am to 10.30pm on many days and went to community events.