The faces of the 16 most wanted criminals in Portsmouth and Hampshire
THESE are the criminals from the Portsmouth area that Crimestoppers is hoping to track down in a week of action. The charity has launched its 2019 Hampshire Most Wanted campaign by displaying the faces of 18 individuals on a digital van around the county, starting in Portsmouth’s Guildhall Square this morning between 9am to 11.20am.
Crimestoppers says the people are wanted for a variety of crimes including serious assault, robbery, human rights offences and dangerous driving. There are eight people wanted for crimes committed in Portsmouth and Fareham. Emily van der Lely, Regional Manager for Crimestoppers in Hampshire, said: ‘You can call us on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org/most-wanted. As a charity, we ensure you won’t have to give your personal details, just tell us what you know and we’ll pass it on for you.’
Garry FARRUGIA - Residential burglary. Location of Incident: Portsmouth