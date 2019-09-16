The faces of the 16 most wanted criminals in Portsmouth and Hampshire

Crimestoppers says the people are wanted for a variety of crimes including serious assault, robbery, human rights offences and dangerous driving. There are eight people wanted for crimes committed in Portsmouth and Fareham. Emily van der Lely, Regional Manager for Crimestoppers in Hampshire, said: ‘You can call us on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org/most-wanted. As a charity, we ensure you won’t have to give your personal details, just tell us what you know and we’ll pass it on for you.’

Garry FARRUGIA - Residential burglary. Location of Incident: Portsmouth Crimestoppers Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Callum KNOX - Burglary, breach of court rrder, criminal damage. Location of Incident: Southampton Crimestoppers Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Costel-Dan PREDA - Human rights offences. Location of Incident: Portsmouth Crimestoppers Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Stacey ALEXANDER - Theft & Fails to appear. Location of Incident: Fareham Crimestoppers Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more