THE national chair of the Police Federation has criticised Prime Minister Theresa May for the way her government has treated police officers.

Police Federation chair John Apter, who was Hampshire Police Federation chair for eight years, was interviewed by Ian Collins on LBC.

During the interview, he said that Mrs May ‘didn’t get’ policing, criticising the ‘derisory’ pay offer that police officers were given by her government.

He said: ‘The government gave what they have put out publicly as a two per cent pay rise – well that’s nonsense.

‘In reality they've taken away a payment that they gave police officers last year. So the pay award this year is less than one per cent. It's 0.85 per cent, which has already been swallowed up.

‘It is derisory. It's an insult.’

Mr Apter’s claim comes after the news that a record number of police officers have taken on second jobs to provide for their families.

He said: ‘My colleagues are right to be angry – I’m angry.

‘The government has betrayed police officers.

‘I think he [Sajid Javid] is the first Home Secretary to get policing. But his boss certainly doesn't.

‘In fact, she's got contempt for policing and those who deliver policing. She should be utterly ashamed of herself.’

