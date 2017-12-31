Thefts spark police advice

Have your say

A SPATE of burglaries has sparked a police warning.

Two homes in Brookers Lane and one in Tichborne Way, both in Bridgemary, were raided in the past week.

Items taken include an iPad, cash, jewellery and bottles of alcohol, officers said.

Police are urging people to lock their homes, install CCTV and security lighting.

A spokesman added: ‘We are reminding residents to ensure that rear all lower floor doors and windows are kept locked before going to bed, going out for the day, or visiting friends and relatives.

‘Thieves will be looking for brand new gifts and money lying around the house after Christmas.’

Those with information about the Bridgemary thefts can call police on 101, quoting reference number 44170499576.