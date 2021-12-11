The people are wanted for a variety of offences including assault, harassment and burglary which have taken place in IOW and Hampshire. Crimestoppers launched the UK's Most Wanted in 2005 and it has been highly successful, with over 4,300 arrests to date.
Emily van der Lely, Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: ‘While Hampshire and Isle of Wright is a comparatively safe county, there are people at large who are wanted by law enforcement.
‘The success of our Most Wanted campaign is down to the public and their willingness to help protect those they love and the communities they care about. I encourage everyone to check the digital advan screens and our website, to let us know immediately if you have information, no matter how small, on any of the wanted individuals.’
Donna Jones, Hampshire and IoW Police and Crime Commissioner, added: ‘I am pleased to support the Crimestoppers Hampshire and Isle of Wight ‘Most Wanted’ campaign.
‘By sharing the identity of the most wanted people across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, we are encouraging people to pass on any information to help locate these individuals.’