Data from between January 2014 and February 2019 has shown which of the stations across our county are the worst for these kinds of crime. Note that crimes committed on trains are usually reported at the terminus station.

1. Southampton Central A total of 19 sex offences were reported at this station between January 2014 and February 2019. Google Maps Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Basingstoke A total of 15 sex offences were reported at this station between January 2014 and February 2019. Google Maps Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Eastleigh A total of 11 sex offences were reported at this station between January 2014 and February 2019. Google Maps Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Aldershot A total of 7 sex offences were reported at this station between January 2014 and February 2019. Google Maps Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more