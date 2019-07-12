These men tried to break into a pub in Hampshire but were foiled by a light

A GROUP of men attempted to break into a pub but they were foiled before being able to steal anything.

The incident happened at The Farmers Home pub in Durley at around 11.45pm on Monday.

Do you recognise these men?

A group of males wearing hooded tops tried to prise open a door, after smashing a pane of glass, in order to gain access to the property.

They left the scene when a light in the pub was turned on and nothing was stolen.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We have released CCTV images of people we would like to speak to as part of our investigation.

‘Were you in the area at the time of the burglary? Do you recognise the individuals in the CCTV images?

‘If you have any information, please call 101, quoting 44190238087, or contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’