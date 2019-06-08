These 'noteworthy' crimes were reported on Hayling Island in May - including 5 burglaries and criminal damage

POLICE were called to at least five reported burglaries on Hayling Island in the space of a fortnight last month.

The figure comes after Hampshire Constabulary released a break down of ‘noteworthy’ incidents in May for island residents.

Four of the five burglaries saw garages broken into, with properties in Havant Road, Pepper Close, Southwood Road and Manor Road all targeted between May 10 and May 22.

Three bicycles and two sets of power tools are known to have been stolen.

A van broken into on Southwood Road overnight on May 11 also had power tools stolen.

Another report of a burglary came on May 23, when members of the public reported seeing a male damaging the Hayling Railway building on Sea Front, with possible intent to force entry.

He was caught and arrested by police, before admitting causing damage and being cautioned.

Another investigation for criminal damage is currently ongoing, after two youths were seen damaging an empty house on Itchenor Road a day later.

A neighbour to the property apprehended one of the youths but both got away before police arrived. Call police on 101 and quote the crime reference 44190178870 with any information.

On the island’s roads, at least two incidents during May.

On May 10, two motorbikes were stopped driving on to Hayling in the early hours of the morning. One was seized after police found it had no insurance.

Eight days earlier, a car was stopped and searched after a strong smell of cannabis was detected.

A male passenger was found with a ‘small’ joint and was given a community resolution.

This is not a conviction and does not involve going through the criminal justice process, but enables officers to resolve low-level crime with an informal agreement.