These were the security measures in place last time Portsmouth hosted Southampton at Fratton Park

Portsmouth is preparing to play host to the fierce south coast derby in just a few weeks time.

The Blues have been drawn at home against Southampton in the third round of the Carabao Cup, it was announced last night.

Riot police at Fratton Park during a South Coast derby in March 2004. Picture: Jonathan Brady

When the teams take to the pitch at Fratton Park during the week commencing Monday, September 23, it will be the first time that the heated rivals have met since April 2012.

On that day Pompey travelled to St Mary’s and David Norris rescued a famous point with a late strike deep in injury time

The game will be the first south coast derby that Portsmouth have hosted at Fratton Park in nearly eight years – the two sides having played at the ground in December 2011.

Matches between Pompey and Southampton have a past of getting heated due to the fierce rivalry between the clubs.

The News has contacted Hampshire Constabulary about whether the force will be implementing heightened security measures for the match next month.

But here is what they did last time the sides played at Fratton Park:

What security measures were put in place?

According to our reports from 2011, Southampton fans had to travel to our city by coach – or they wouldn’t be allowed into Fratton Park.

Fans were also given vouchers ahead of the game which could then be exchanged for match tickets upon arrival at the ground in areas designated by police.

A total of 42 coaches were led into Portsmouth in a ‘bubble’ convoy surrounded by a heavy police escort and there was a rolling road block put in place to ensure the vehicles could make it to Fratton Park quickly and safely.

Rodney Road was blocked off to the public and completely closed to traffic.

Following the end of the game fans were escorted back onto the coaches following full-time and led back out of the city.

Five 8ft tall metal barriers manned by police were put up at key points around Fratton Park stopped fans from coming into contact with each other.

Police also shut Anson Road and Specks Lane while Vernon Avenue and Alverstone Road were closed to non-residents.

It was the first time tactics of this kind had been used during a football match in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

The operation proved to be a success and went off without a hitch, it was then repeated for the reverse fixture at St Mary’s in April 2012.