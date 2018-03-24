‘Thick black cloud’ hangs over stalking victim

THE victim stalked by Paul Nelson said she suffers a ‘thick black cloud’ over her when the convicted obsessive waged ‘psychological warfare’.

Nelson, who runs the Facebook page Spotted Portsmouth, put his head in his hands as the judge said he would jail him, branding Nelson as a ‘devious’ stalker who left his victim considering fleeing the city.

Recorder Gordon Bebb QC said: ‘The only remorse you have shown is in being caught.’

Henry Gordon, prosecuting, had told the court how the victim’s relationships had fallen apart while Nelson stalked her for seven months in 2016.

‘It was a moving account of the damage you have caused her,’ the judge told Nelson.

In a statement read out to the court, the victim said: ‘I fear that Paul Nelson is the type of person to harbour a grudge and think that the anxiety he has caused me will never fully go away.’

Nelson is set to lose his home in Western Parade, Southsea.

Nelson, who suffers from anxiety and depression, started drinking after his father was diagnosed with cancer and died in 2013, and his mother suffered from dementia and died.

Property developers bought the home he had lived in for 20 years and a previous harassment conviction in 2014 led to him losing his job of 22 years at the Wedgewood Rooms in Albert Road.

Mr Gordon told how Nelson was convicted of harassment in 2014 after posting a photograph of a male former colleague’s genital on Spotted Portsmouth page with a false allegation the man tried to groom a girl, 14.

Nelson had taken the image from the man’s Facebook messages after getting on to his computer at work.