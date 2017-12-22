Thief is fined for stealing turkey from M&S

Have your say

THIEF Michael Carey has been fined after stealing two turkey crowns in the run-up to Christmas.

The 28-year-old, of Foster Road, Portsmouth, admitted taking the birds from Marks and Spencer in Portsmouth.

Prosecutor Graham Heath said Carey threatened to ‘stab’ a member of staff ‘if he tackled him’.

Portsmouth magistrates fined him £23 with £50 compensation to pay, with £40 prosecution costs.

The court heard the former council worker is undergoing drug rehabilitation.

Neither of the birds were recovered.