CHAINSAW thief Mark Hughes has been ordered to pay up more than £800.

Hughes, 43, of Battery Hill, Bishop's Waltham, admitted stealing a chainsaw and hedgecutter worth £770 from Winchester Garden Machinery Ltd.

He must pay £770 compensation for the items stolen on April 20.

He also admitted stealing meat and coffee from Budgens in the village on December 30 last year.

Portsmouth magistrates ordered him to pay £43.35 compensation.

They imposed an 18-month conditional discharge.