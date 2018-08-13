Thief ransacks Havant and South Downs College after breaking through roof

A THIEF smashed through a college roof before trashing classrooms and stealing cash, police have said.

Havant and South Downs College was targeted by at least one yob during the raid.

It is the second time the site has been broken into over the summer holiday.

The latest attack on the College Road institution took place at some point on Thursday, August 9, officers said in their latest round-up of incidents in the Havant area.

The thief broke into the reception area of the college by smashing through a glass panel on the roof.

They then entered a series of rooms nearby, damaging items inside, before fleeing with a ‘small amount of cash’.

Witnesses should call police on 101 quoting 44180300915.