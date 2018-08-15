Thief steals charity tin from Portsmouth Greggs store

A THIEF stole a charity tin from a Greggs in Portsmouth.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation.

A man entered the Greggs on Commercial Road, ordered a drink and took a charity box from the counter before leaving.

The charity box was later found nearby with the money missing.

The theft happened between 6am and 7am on July 14. Hampshire police only today released the CCTV photograph.

A spokesman said: ‘We have released a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to as part of our investigation.

‘If you know who he is, please call 101 quoting the crime reference number 44180264918.’

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to leave information anonymously.