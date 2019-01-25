Thief stole gift sets from Boots in Portsmouth because he was ‘under pressure from Christmas’

A SHOPLIFTER pinched £52 worth of gift sets and a holdall as he felt the pressure of getting gifts for Christmas, a court heard.

Unemployed Harry Wild, 21, was caught on CCTV with a woman when he took the items and left the Boots shop in Ocean Retail Park, off Burrfields Road in Portsmouth on December 4.

Harry Wild outside Portsmouth Magistrates' Court (240119-3)

Prosecutor Graham Heath said police helped identify Wild, of Partridge Gardens, Waterlooville, from the footage.

He added the unnamed woman ‘didn’t appear to be actively involved’ in the theft.

None of the goods was recovered.

Natalie Dennington, for Wild, said: ‘He felt pressures from Christmas, he’s in receipt of no monies. He’s not in the best of health but is keen to work.

‘He finds it difficult to get a job because of his earlier convictions. With Christmas coming up he just felt pressures.

‘He doesn’t have issues with drugs or alcohol.’

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £52 compensation to pay.

He must also pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.