SHOPLIFTER Anthony Holmes was spared prison.

Holmes, 40, admitted stealing from Tesco in Whiteley on November 8, and at Homebase on July 19 in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a 12-week term suspended for nine months.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Holmes took £113.49 worth of alcohol from Tesco.

He also took £509.14 worth of barbecues and other goods from Homebase.