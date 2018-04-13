Thief targeting homes across south Hampshire is jailed for six and a half years

Have your say

A BURGLAR who committed a number of crimes across the region has been handed a jail sentence of six and a half years.

Jason Martin, 36, was convicted of four offences following a joint investigation by Hampshire Constabulary and Sussex Police.

Martin, of no fixed address, was sentenced for eight counts of burglary.

These burglaries included a burglary on November 13 in Hill Pound, Swanmore and another in Petersfield.

He also broke into two properties in Pecketts Gate, Chichester, a property Highleigh, and a property in Earnley in Sussex.

As the investigation into Martin continued, officers searched a property he had links to and discovered the property stolen from the burglary in Petersfield alongside property that had been reported stolen from a different property on the same road.

Finally, Hampshire officers identified Martin on CCTV footage using a stolen bank card from a home in Ryecroft, Havant.

He pleaded guilty to all offences.

He was given a four-and-a-half year sentence for the burglary in Swanmore and a two-year sentence to run consecutively for the seven other burglaries.

Ten other Hampshire offences and three other Sussex offences were taken into consideration and will lie on file.

Jon Berisford of the Community Investigation Team said: ‘This was a successful joint force investigation and the evidence against Martin was extensive.

‘The substantial prison sentence given to Martin underlines the gravity of his offending, which had a considerable impact on the residents of Sussex and Hampshire at the end of last year and beginning of this year.

‘I would like to thank everyone who came forward with information and allowed justice to be served.’