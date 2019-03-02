FOUR orange motorcycles, worth a total of £15,000, have been stolen by thieves.

Burglars smashed their way into Trevor Pope Motorcycles, in Forton Road, Gosport to snatch the bikes.

Breaking in at about 11pm on Thursday, February 21, the gang of thugs stole three KTM SXF 250 series motorbikes, and one KTM EXC 450 series motorbike. It is thought the motorbikes were taken along Leonard Road and then towards Toronto Place, police said.

Officers are now hunting for witnesses. PC Tyler Dutson said: ‘We are keen to find out who these people are, which roads they took and if they used any other vehicles in the burglary. We would also like to hear from anyone who has seen these distinctive-looking motorbikes since the burglary.’

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting crime reference number 44190063874. Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.